Meeting regarding animal birth control programme held by Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, on Friday, convened a meeting regarding animal birth control programme, legal and illegal slaughter houses inspection, at his office conference hall. Ram Raghuvanshi, member of the “Animal Welfare Board of India” (AWBI Statutory Advisory Body) and chairman of Slaughter House Committee held a detailed discussion regarding animal birth control programme and legal and illegal slaughter houses inspection.

He stressed on the need to have awareness regarding animal birth control. He said that NGOs may be identified who are keen to work for the welfare of the street animal and all kind of support for the same would be provided from his end.

The DC informed that a committee had been constituted which is working on to find out the exact number of street animals to further help in providing them with shelter. Raghuvanshi advised to start a campaign for street dog-free Itanagar.

He assured to guide, assist and help the state machineries in the field of Animal Birth Control and setting up and regulating slaughter houses in the state. He also asked the AH&V department to properly utilize the ambulances available with their department for the welfare of the animals.

He also enquired regarding the existence of Gaushala to which Joint Commissioner IMC Datum Gadi informed about cattle pound at Banderdewa.

Also stray animal drives are being carried out from time to time by IMC and district administration after which the animals are auctioned off or provided shelter at cattle pound at Banderdewa, informed Gadi. The Joint Commissioner also updated the chairman about the status of the IMC constructed abattoir house. Raghuvanshi is on a visit to inspect abattoir house constructed by IMC.

