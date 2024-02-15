Menace of drugs ought to be viewed not as a problem but as a disease: Pema Khandu

A Correspondent

Digboi: “The ins and outs and pros and cons related to drug abuse ought to be treated seriously more as a disease than a psychotherapic or substance addiction,” Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu said. Khandu was addressing the people at the 40th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi, a dance festival of the Singpho community here at Namgo Model village in Namsai district on Wednesday afternoon. The annual mega event - the cultural extravaganza commenced on February 12 and will conclude on February 15.

Referring to the problem of drug abuse in Namsai district, Khandu urged all the stakeholders to play their respective parts for a healthy cure through different avenues made available after the State government has devised mechanisms to curb the menace. The Chief Minister in his address to the people of the Tai-Khamti Singpho community of Namsai and Changlang district also urged to take up measures for the effective preservation and promotion of their rich culture and identity. He lauded the community for their efforts to showcase their rich and colourful tradition holding the joyous festival in a grand manner.

He said, “Youths in particular can play a pivotal role educating the younger generation and protect the sanctity of their own tradition, culture and rich historical legacy.” Several MLAs and Ministers of his cabinet including the legislators of the neighbouring constituencies and MP of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh Taipr Gao were also present during the celebration period. The Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorji also accompanied Khandu.

Throwing an ample light on various people-oriented welfare initiatives of the State government, Khandu said that the State of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Saha would develop manifold in the days to come. “The nature of challenges and expectations also differ with the change of place and topography,” said Khandu while delineating the issues.

He suggested the local entrepreneurs to avail benefits of the government schemes like Deen Dayal Swavalamban Yojna etc and promote the tourism sector of the state. “Unlike places with hilly terrain like Tawang, Namsai has abundance land resources and potential scope for agri-horti which the people should utilise at its optimal level,” urged Khandu, adding, “Namsai would soon be connected with Railways.”

Meanwhile, narrating the success story of the double engine BJP Government, the Chief Minister did not miss the opportunity to appeal electorates of Namsai district to elect all the three BJP candidates and a MP candidate from Eastern Segment in the forthcoming crucial simultaneouse election slated in 2024.

Highlighting the need and essence of experienced leaders in the government, the Chief Minister said that Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is one of the seniormost and experienced leaders who helps building a vibrant economy and accelerate development works through team works. Khandu remarked, “So long Modi remains at the centre so would Mein do in the state here. We need him in the governance.”

However, Khandu assuring all posible helps as sought through memorandum submitted by Singpho community said that the community must work together towards the promotion of their own dialect, tradition and culture and effectively escalate the identity of the community globally.

