Merit, Transparency at Core of Arunachal’s Overhauled Recruitment System: CM Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment system while distributing appointment orders to 404 successful candidates of the Junior Engineer Combined Recruitment Examination (JECRE) 2025.

Addressing the programme, Khandu said the selections had been made purely on merit through a transparent and time-bound process. He informed that 9,023 candidates had appeared for the examination, of whom 1,236 qualified for interviews, resulting in the final selection of 404 candidates.

The Chief Minister said reforms introduced after recruitment irregularities surfaced in 2020 had strengthened the recruitment process and restored credibility to the system. He also highlighted the role of the recruitment bodies in ensuring equal opportunities for aspirants.

Khandu said the newly appointed junior engineers, recruited across departments including PWD, RWD, Power and Hydro Power Development, would help address technical manpower shortages and support infrastructure development across the state.

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