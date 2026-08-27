Miao substation charged, boosting power supply and grid connectivity in Arunachal’s Changlang district

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the successful charging of the 132/33 kV Miao substation marked a major step towards strengthening the State's power infrastructure and improving electricity supply in Changlang district.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the substation would improve grid connectivity and ensure reliable and quality power supply to Miao, Diyun, Kharsang and adjoining areas.

He credited Power Grid, the State power department, district administration, executing agency and local stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in completing the project.

Mein said 96 of the 239 project elements under the comprehensive scheme had been successfully charged, adding that the State was steadily progressing towards a stronger and more reliable power network.

He said improved power infrastructure would support economic activity and provide a stronger foundation for the State's continued development.

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