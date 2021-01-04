Miao-Vijaynagar Road: Arunachal Governor concerned at slow progress of work

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (retd) Dr B.D. Mishra on Saturday expressed concern over slow progress and time-bound construction of the vital Miao-Vijoynagar road in Changlang district, which is not progressing satisfactorily.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Governor discussed with him about speeding up of projects in the state which are being slowed down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed about the strict implementation of the precautions for COVID-19 pandemic which must be done to protect the people.

Appreciating Khandu for his public commitment for implementation of the NH 415 road project of Itanagar, the Governor called for stringent measures in maintaining cleanliness in the Capital City.

He said that chosen as one of the Smart Cities of the country, Itanagar should be the best example in cleanliness, health and hygiene, facility centres and Internet and road communication. The Governor suggested a concrete plan for smooth conduct of COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"As per standard operating procedure (SoP), every frontline warrior must be given first preference," said Dr Mishra.

He emphasised on new initiatives for employment generation through entrepreneurship in agri-horti and allied sectors, particularly apiculture and harnessing of sporting potentials of the State and strengthening law and order.

Khandu briefed the Governor about various issues and programmes of the State government. Road communication, competitive examinations, filling up of vacant posts, environment and forests, health, education, and Panchayat Raj elections were discussed in the meeting. The Governor and the Chief Minister also exchanged New Year greetings and expressed hope that the year will usher-in peace, prosperity and extraordinary progress in all round development in the state, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra salutes soldiers of Indo-Pak 1971 war

Also Watch: Late Kanakeswar Narzary, founder GS of ABSU remembered on his 78th birthday



