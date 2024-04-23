Minor Puriok girl rescued from abduction in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 9-year-old girl child from Puriok community of East Kameng district was rescued by the district Child protection office, following a verbal complaint by her mother to the DC of abduction on Monday. The grieving mother made a complaint about the abduction to DC Sachin Rana at his office.

According to the complaint, the child was taken away by a woman from another community two days back from her. Her efforts went into vain as she could not fight for her daughter’s freedom from the abductor.

Upon hearing to the crying mother, DC immediately informed the matte to PD Ashok Tajo, CDPO Seppa and OC and other members. The team then rushed to the house where the child was kept in locked room without food and water. It was a dark dingy room.

The team then broke the locked room and rescued the child safely. She was later handed over to Child Welfare Commission (CWC), East Kameng for necessary follow up and actions as per the law.

The DC appealed to the citizens of East Kameng district to put an end to such derogatory practices. He said that such age old precious is not only inhuman but also illegal.

Later, the DC resumed the meeting for the re-poll preparedness at 40-Sario polling station, under Bameng assembly constituency. The DC was in the meeting when the aggrieved mother rushed into the meeting hall complaining about the matter.

Also Read: Assam: 30-year-old man abducted in Dima Hasao district (sentinelassam.com)