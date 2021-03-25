Mobilisation of forces & logistics enhancement on into Sino-Indian border of Arunachal

ARUNACHAL BORDER WITH CHINA

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Notwithstanding the disengagement process between the Chinese and Indian Armies in the Northern theatre, force mobilisation and logistics enhancement into the Sino-Indian border of Arunachal Pradesh has been consistent.

This is part of the armed forces alertness to deter any misadventure of the Chinese after the recent subtle attempt to incur into the Indian territories. This was stated to The Sentinel by a senior officer of the Shillong-based 101 Area.

"Our logistics have been enhanced because of the difficult winter months; but, the other aspect in doing so is to ensure better supplies to the troops posted in the borders," stated the officer. He also stated that there was movement of troops and other logistics in the recent past as part of the preemptive measures.

