Arunachal: NABARD-sponsored skill development programme concludes in Arunachal district

ITANAGAR: The skill development programme (SDP) on ‘unarmed security guard’ for rural unemployed youth, sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), successfully concluded in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The initiative was implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in collaboration with the Namsai district administration and ArSRLM. As many as 30 participants were trained in unarmed security guard skills over the course of a one-month programme, consisting of 6 days of theoretical instruction and 24 days of practical training.

The trainees are now equipped to work as unarmed security guards in various cities across India, including Guwahati, Chennai and Hyderabad. Additionally, personnel from Arunachal Pradesh Police provided training on traffic management and firefighting.

In his address, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy encouraged the trainees to approach their new roles with passion and dedication. He highlighted the critical issue of unemployment among rural youth and emphasized on the bank's commitment to supporting skill development and micro-enterprises through various programmes. Roy urged the trainees to explore opportunities outside the state, gain new experiences, and save their earnings to potentially start businesses in their home district. He underscored the effectiveness and importance of unarmed security guards in safeguarding properties.

Michi Buda from ArSRLM congratulated the trainees on their successful completion of the training and encouraged them to pursue available placement opportunities. He shared inspiring success stories and practical ideas to motivate the graduates.

Chandan Prasad, Founder and CEO of BLCCT, congratulated the trainees and assured them of continued support in job placements and career settlement. The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to the trainees, a press release informed.

