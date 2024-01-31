National security essential for unhindered development: Arunachal Governor

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik said that defence services serve the purpose of providing security to the states and nation, which is essential for unhindered development and a vital component of governance.

Delivering a talk on ‘Civil Military Relations: Current Status and Way Ahead’ at the Mhow Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the governor said that tackling national security issues depends on the pattern of institutional interaction between the civil and military integrity.

The Army war college is a defence service training and research institution of the Indian Army. Parnaik, who held important posts in the Army Headquarters and had commanded the largest Infantry Command of the world - the Northern Command, said that sound civil-military relation remains a key to a state’s survival.

He shared the current status of civil-military relations in India and suggested innovative and way forward steps to reinforce the relations.

The governor said that the defence services are key players in national security and need to be part of the decision making in matters of national security and civil-military relation discourse should move towards more secure relationships.

He emphasized resolving institutional equity, erasing the imbalance between decision making and accountability to bring framework in line with modern sensibilities.