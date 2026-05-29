NCW team reviews women safety, welfare measures in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: A high-level delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited Ziro in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh to review women's empowerment, safety, and digital inclusion initiatives.

The delegation assessed ongoing programmes, including the Yashoda AI initiative focused on addressing challenges faced by mothers and frontline workers, and attended the "She Serve" programme promoting women's leadership in public service and community governance.

At Hari Government Secondary School, the team interacted with village elders, women and residents during an awareness programme on central and state welfare schemes.

The visit concluded with a review meeting at the district secretariat, where discussions were held with senior administrative and police officials on women's safety, law and order, and related legal cases.

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