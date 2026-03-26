NEC Funds Rs 4.96 Crore Project to Conserve Dzomo Breed and Boost Dairy Among Brokpa Community in Arunachal

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released the first instalment of funds this month for a Rs 4.96 crore dairy development project in Arunachal Pradesh, targeting the conservation of the indigenous Dzomo breed and improved milk production among the Brokpa community.
The project will be implemented at Dairang in West Kameng district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
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The initiative — formally titled "Technology Intervention for Development of Brokpa Community through Conservation of Pure Dzomo for High Milk Production and Clear Value-Added Milk Products" — has a dual focus: preserving a rare indigenous genetic resource while strengthening the livelihoods of a traditional pastoral community.
The Dzomo is a hybrid yak-cattle breed historically reared in high-altitude Himalayan regions and is central to the dairy practices of the Brokpa community in West Kameng.
Officials said the project will introduce modern technological interventions across breeding, dairy processing, and value addition — helping the community increase milk yields and produce higher-quality dairy products.
It also aims to establish improved systems for processing and marketing milk and milk-based products, directly increasing income opportunities for local households that currently depend heavily on traditional livestock rearing.
By focusing on the conservation of pure Dzomo lines, the programme seeks to protect an important indigenous genetic resource that could otherwise be lost to crossbreeding or neglect.
Officials said the initiative is expected to contribute to community empowerment, better nutrition, and greater economic resilience — while also promoting environmentally sustainable livestock practices within the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
The total project cost stands at Rs 4.9632 crore.