NGO Sadhbaav Arunachal curves a niche among its peers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: There are hundreds of organisations working in Arunachal Pradesh, however, Sadbhaav Arunachal, which came into being fairly recently, has carved a niche for itself.

A conglomeration of 15-20 like-minded people, the organisation headed by youth leader Tadar Niglar as chairman and former lawmaker Kipa Babu as its patron, is rendering yeoman services for society.

“We are planning to launch a cleanliness drive in historical places including Ganga Lake and Itafort soon besides health centres and market areas,” Niglar revealed.

Plans are also afoot to launch similar drives in various shelter and destitute homes in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, he added. “We are also planning to celebrate the statehood day of other states in Itanagar, if our volunteers are not engaged in other works, to promote unity in diversity,” he said.

Niglar said the Sadhbaav Arunachal is a not for profit organisation and its sole motive is to unite people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Since Arunachal is known as a peaceful and harmonious state, we wanted to create bonhomie among all tribes, so that they can live in peaceful co-existence, he said.

Niglar, who is also the general secretary of Arunachal unit of BJP, said the organisation was formed with a sole motive to serve the people and it should not be branded as political in nature.

So far, the organisation has extended support to many people through various means.

Recently, on the eve of the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the organisation launched the Ram Jyoti Vitaran Abhiyaan (distribution of lamps) to the denizens of capital complex and also distributed sweets during the consecration day.

“We distributed around 15,000 lamps (diyas) and 500-kg of sweets on the occasion,” Niglar said.

He added that the organisation also put up five big LED screens in Vivek Vihar, Akashdeep Shopping Arcade, Zero Point tri-junction, G-Extension, Naharlagun and at NERIST Gate, Nirjuli, so that people could witness the historic occasion. The organisation also distributed 4000 Ram Mandir Patrak during the event.

Meanwhile, Niglar responding to a viral audio clip doing the round in social media platforms clarified that most of the shopkeepers in Itanagar on January 22 voluntarily downed their shutters as a mark of respect to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple, not on the instruction of Sadbhaav Arunachal.

“We didn’t ask anyone to close their shops on the occasion, but many did it voluntarily, without any intimidation or pressure. We only asked people to spare time to witness the once in a lifetime event,” he added. The young leader categorically denied that the consecration event was not a religious affair but an event to pay respect to an iconic man (mahapurush), irrespective of any cult.