NIMAS team covers seven major rivers in epic rafting expedition in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: A team from National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) led by its Director Col. Sarfraz Singh successfully completed a month-long epic white water rafting expedition covering all the major seven rivers of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition which was flagged off on November 22 this year was flagged in by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Pasighat in East Siang district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that the historic expedition will go a long way in opening new avenues for adventure tourism and the tourism sector in general.

Congratulating all the team members led by NIMAS Director for the historic and challenging expedition covering 720 kilometers of all major seven rivers of the state, Khandu said that the expedition would expand and promote scopes in the tourism sector in the pristine destination of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition has set a new national record by covering a total distance of 720 KMs on seven rivers namely Kameng, Dibang, Nao-Dehing, Lohit, Subansiri, Siyom and Siang.

The 25-member team from Dirang-based NIMAS in West Kameng district, comprised of 10 local youths of the State and 15 Army personnel from the institute.

The aim of the expedition was to explore Arunachal Pradesh through the major tributaries of Brahmaputra and promote adventure tourism. It was also in the line with Centre's Fit India Movement, said sources.

The highly skilled rafting team negotiated more than 300 rapids which included 27 grade V, 41 grade IV and 98 grade III plus rapids. There was a large number of stretches on these rivers which were done for the first time.

After this record breaking expedition the NIMAS team would launch the first winter trekking expedition on the famous Bailey's Trail in the month of January, next year, the sources added.

