NITI Aayog to transform Arunachal’s Jemeithang into model village

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of NITI Aayog’s ongoing collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government under the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), Jemeithang in Tawang district has been identified for development as a model village.

In this connection, a stakeholders’ consultation workshop was organized near the historic Gorzam Stupa on Thursday, in coordination with the Tawang district administration and the Indian Army.

The workshop focused on developing a comprehensive roadmap for transforming Jemeithang, with discussions centred on livelihood enhancement, infrastructure improvement and the promotion of eco-tourism, an official statement said. NITI Aayog programme director Maj Gen K. Narayanan (Retd), who led the delegation, highlighted Jemeithang’s innate spirit of peace and natural beauty, praising the younger generation for preserving its rich culture and traditions.

He reiterated NITI Aayog’s commitment to supporting Jemeithang’s emergence as an important tourist destination and invited suggestions from villagers and stakeholders to shape its development as an aspirational model village.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo gave an overview of Jemeithang’s progress under the aspirational block framework, emphasizing ongoing initiatives involving self-help groups and community participation.

She noted that Jemeithang is already on a strong developmental trajectory, with significant potential in the tourism sector, including cultural assets such as the Gorzam Kora festival and local heritage sites.

Also Read: :Assam Ranks Low on EV Readiness, Lags in Charging Infrastructure