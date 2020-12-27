No fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. The Coronavirus tally remained at 16,678, while 56 persons have so far died due to the contagion, said State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa. Meanwhile, 16 patients were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,454. The recovery rate stood at 98.65 per cent. As on date, the State has 168 active cases. The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 55, followed by Tawang (40), East Siang (18) and West Kameng (10), Jampa said. The State has thus far tested 3,75,405 samples for COVID-19.

