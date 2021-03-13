No fresh COVID case detected in the past 24 hours in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said here on Friday.

The total caseload in the northeastern State remained at 16,840, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The total number of recoveries in the state as of now stands at 16,780, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has currently four active cases, while 56 people died due to the contagion so far, the SSO said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate in the State currently stand at 99.64 per cent and 0.024 per cent, respectively, he said.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases with two, while the Capital Complex region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas and Changlang has one each.

Altogether, 4,09,502 samples have been tested, including 334 on Thursday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 48,752 persons have been inoculated in the state so far since the vaccine drive began in January this year.

The Health Department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

