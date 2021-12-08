North East Film & Television Institute to begin academic programme next year

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The North East Film & Television Institute (NEFTI) at Jote, near here, is all set to start academic session from next year in three bachelor level programmes, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) Registrar Dr Sushrut Sharma informed.

The Central government, in collaboration with the State government, is all set to start the academic programmes in the new institute from August next year with three bachelor programmes under affiliation with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Dr Sharma said during a meeting with the university's Vice Chancellor Professor Saket Kushwaha on Monday.

A high-level team from Kolkata-based SRFTI, led by Dr Sharma, called on Prof Kushwaha and briefed him about the establishment of the film institute in Jote, in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district. Prof Kushwaha expressed appreciation for the move of both the Central and the State governments and advised the team to "work in line of improving the linkages holistically for mutual growth, benefitting each other, and for overall growth of media education system in the State." RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra briefed the team on the technicalities involved in such ventures, and said that the State had huge potential in the field of media studies.

"The NEFTI, after completion of all affiliation-related formalities, will start offering bachelors courses in cinema and digital media, animation cinema and screen acting from August 2022," RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said.

