Northeast has made rapid progress in last 10 years: BJP president JP Nadda

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: BJP president JP Nadda claimed on Wednesday that the Northeast, which was earlier known for bandh culture, insurgency, and targeted killings, has made rapid progress in the last ten years of the Modi government.

He released the party manifesto for the April 19 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

"The Northeast, which was neglected for decades, has witnessed a sea change since the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The region is now known for progress, development, and prosperity," Nadda said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre is working for the development of the northeastern states in various sectors, including power, tourism, internet connectivity, agriculture, and sports.

The manifesto promises the creation of robust infrastructure, women's empowerment, employment, and accountable governance.

Nadda said the BJP government would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti master plan for the next five years to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development in the state by implementing projects in the roadways, railways, and airways sectors.

"The BJP is committed to implementing the promises made in the manifesto in letter and spirit. We have already done what we had promised, and what had not been promised has also been fulfilled," he said.

The manifesto is not merely a document but a roadmap to set the tempo of developmental activities in the state in the next five years, Nadda said.

Stating that the NDA government at the centre is committed to the development of the Northeast, the BJP chief said the country will only grow if the region develops.

"PM Modi always attaches priority to the Northeast. In the last 10 years, he has initiated several initiatives to bring the region on par with other areas," Nadda added.

Nadda added that the Prime Minister has travelled to the northeast 70 times so far, which is much more than any other PM in the country.

"Arunachal Pradesh will see a new dawn of development under Modi. The Prime Minister has launched the UNNATI scheme for the northeast with a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore, and through this innovative scheme, the youth of the region will get employment," he said.

The UNNATI scheme, a game-changer initiative by Modi, aims to boost the development of newer industries in the Northeast and generate employment. It will promote trade and commerce with Southeast Asia and strike a balance between industrial growth and the region's pristine environment.

Nadda, while dwelling on the manifesto, said that the government would increase financial assistance to farmers under the PM Kishan Yojana from Rs 600 to Rs 900 per year and would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Agri-Infra Mission under the Atma Nirbhar Yojana to ensure holistic agriculture infrastructure.

"We will revamp the Dulari Kanya scheme to provide a cumulative assistance of $50,000 to every girl enrolling in graduation or professional courses. Moreover, LPG cylinders will be provided to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Rs 400 per cylinder," he said.

Nadda added that under the PM Mudra Yojana, the government would offer collateral-free low-interest loans up to ten lakh to young women entrepreneurs and would allocate 1000 crore towards ensuring healthcare for all.

Under the Medicine from the Sky initiative, the government would connect over 500 remote villages using drones to deliver life-saving drugs, essential medicine supplies, and diagnostic samples, he said.

"We will create 25,000 employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth and women and will formulate the state youth policy to channel the talent of youth," he said, adding that the government is committed to double the per capita income within the next five years, aiming to become the second largest economy among the northeastern states by 2047.

The BJP president asserted that the government is committed to making Arunachal Pradesh the adventure tourism capital of the country by identifying and developing adventure sports and activities and pursuing a multifaceted branding and outreach strategy.

"We will also actively pursue the UNESCO heritage status for the Thembang fortified village in West Kameng district and the Apatani cultural landscape in Lower Subansiri district, acknowledging their cultural and historical significance," he said.

Nadda added that the government would construct a magnificent Statue of Valour in a vibrant village, symbolising the bravery and resilience of the people of the northeastern state.

Also Read: JP Nadda, Amit Shah, others change social media bio after Lalu’s jibe on Narendra Modi (sentinelassam.com)