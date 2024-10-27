NSCN (K-YA) Cadre Shot Dead in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: An NSCN cadre of the Khaplang-Yung Aung faction was shot dead by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district, a defence official said. Acting on specific information about the movement of NSCN (K-YA) cadres in the area, Assam Rifles launched a search operation on Friday, Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said.

During the search operation, the security forces came into contact with the cadre, who fired upon the Assam Rifles patrol team, he said. The Assam Rifles troops retaliated and in the exchange of fire, one cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) was killed. One pistol was recovered from the site, the spokesman added.

