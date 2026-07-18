NSCN-R cadre Penngam Konyak surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A cadre of the NSCN-R insurgent outfit surrendered before a joint team of police and paramilitary forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Friday, officials said.

The insurgent, identified as self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Penngam Konyak (42), surrendered at the Superintendent of Police's office in Khonsa. A resident of Nyasa village in Nagaland's Mon district, he laid down arms before personnel of the police, the 44 Assam Rifles and the 36 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Officials said the surrender resulted from sustained pressure and strategic psychological operations carried out by the security forces and police to restore peace and stability in the district.

A senior police official said the surrender reflected the joint efforts of the administration and security agencies to curb insurgency, restore normalcy and create an environment conducive to development. Officials added that the reduction in active insurgent strength would improve security along the inter-state border areas.

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