NSSO conducts self-compliance camp in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In an effort to empower industries with crucial information and foster a culture of self-compliance, a day-long annual survey of industries (ASI) self-compliance camp was organized recently at the DK Convention Hall. The camp brought together industry leaders, field officials of the National Sample Survey office, under the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, providing a platform to disseminate information on the ASI and highlight its intricacies and importance for national growth.

NSSO Dibrugarh regional office joint director E Renbi Jami highlighted the importance of timely filing of ASI returns. He also sensitised participants on Collection of Statistics Act 2008 under which data on ASI is collected by field officials.

Jami also highlighted the history of data collection by NSSO (FOD) at national level and its use in data driven policy making by central, state governments and other users. Sessions on importance of various blocks and data reporting from audit reports of firms was conducted by NSSO Dibrugarh regional office assistant director Subrata Das. A live demo on online filing of ASI returns in a dedicated web portal was conducted by NSSO Tezpur regional office senior statistical officer Maniraj Adhikari.

The demo on online filing of ASI returns helped industrial units get comprehensive ideas on the intricacies of ASI, including data collection methods, reporting standards, and the significance of accurate and timely submissions along with hands-on training to guide participants through the entire process.

NSSO Itanagar regional office assistant director Abhishek Kumar, who inaugurated the camp earlier, assured to continue such initiatives in the future, promoting a collaborative approach between government bodies and industries for the betterment of the industrial landscape in the state.