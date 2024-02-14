Official expresses concern over poor PM-Kisan registration in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng has expressed concern over the poor performance of districts under the PM-Kisan registration in Arunachal Pradesh.

The average achievement of the state is about 90 percent, but there has been no significant progress since the registration process was resumed in October 2023, the official said.

The poorest performing districts under PM-Kisan included West Siang at 36.38 percent, Dibang Valley at 36.88 percent, Kra-Daadi at 45.28 percent, Upper Siang at 50.81 percent, Changlang at 52.32 percent, Longding at 53.54 percent, Lower Subansiri at 63.55 percent, Anjaw at 63.64 percent, Siang at 64.07 percent, East Kameng at 66.74 percent, West Kameng at 68.42 percent, Kurung Kumey at 70.38 percent, Tawang at 71.74 percent, and Upper Subansiri at 84.33 percent.

Directing all the deputy commissioners to achieve the target of 100 percent saturation of PM-Kisan, the official said the progress of the saturation of PM-Kisan is being regularly monitored by the PMO, New Delhi, as well as the state chief secretary every month.

The official asked the deputy commissioners to improve their performance to 100 percent immediately.

He also directed the district officials to monitor the progress of the registration of farmers in their respective districts so that the target of 100 percent is achieved by February 29.

He said special focus is needed for the Vibrant Villages, where the registration of farmers under PM-Kisan is extremely poor, which may be due to their remote locations or lack of mobile network service.

On February 15, 2023, the government launched the VVP in five districts of Arunachal Pradesh, namely Anjaw, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, and Tawang.

The commissioner directed the DCs to organise special camps in the Vibrant Villages to bring together the farmers and organise special registration under the PM-Kisan.

PM Kisan is a central sector scheme with 100 percent funding from the government of India, and it became operational on December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, income support of $6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to all landholding farmer families.

The beneficiaries are identified by the state government for support as per the scheme guidelines, and the funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

