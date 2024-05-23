Organizations clean up Yagamso river, remove 3.5 MT garbage in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Coinciding with the International Day for Biological Diversity, a few organizations in Arunachal Pradesh capital on Wednesday cleaned a stretch of the Yagamso River here and removed nearly 3.5 metric tonnes of garbage.

Over 80 volunteers participated in the extensive clean-up drive at the Division-IV stretch of the river. The cleaning effort was a collaborative effort between the All Abotani Colony Welfare Association (AACWA), NGOs - Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society which was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

"Clean rivers are the lifelines of our ecosystem," emphasised Itanagar Municipal Corporation Ward No 6 Corporator Gyamar Taz, while taking part on the occasion. Taz highlighted the critical importance of maintaining clean rivers and a healthy ecosystem.

"We must protect our rivers, which are our lifelines," he said and urged the residents to refrain from dumping waste into the river, noting that IMC trucks collect garbage door-to-door daily.

He also called for waste segregation at home to minimize the amount of garbage sent to Hollongi dumping ground.

Taz commended the ward's youth and public for their enthusiastic participation and assured continuous support to the YMCR team's future environmental initiatives. AACWA President Tamchi Kame echoed Taz's sentiments, stressing that maintaining a clean colony is a collective responsibility.

"It is not just up to the IMC or the government; every resident, tenant, shopkeeper, and permanent resident must contribute," he asserted.

AACWA General Secretary Maga Dada praised the NGO's leadership in the campaign and urged everyone to embrace the responsibility of keeping their environment clean.

"Collective efforts are essential for a healthier environment," he said.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda expressed gratitude for the continuous support from Corporator Taz and his team. He highlighted the NGO's mission to raise grassroots awareness and noted the positive impact of the regular participation from the ward's residents. He also suggested reducing the use of single-use plastic products.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni, thanked the volunteers and residents for their participation. He outlined the NGO's initiatives, including awareness campaigns, literary events, social services, and plantation drives aimed at protecting the environment.

He also announced a forthcoming mega cleaning and plantation drive on June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day.

Also Read: Youths unite to clean Yagamso River on Indigenous People’s Day (sentinelassam.com)