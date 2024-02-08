Over 100 unemployed youth selected for placement in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A total of 106 educated unemployed youth were selected for placement across sectors in a job fair on February 5 and February 6. The job fair was organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), as a part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana at the Dorjee Khandu Conventional Hall here. The fair represented a step forward in bridging the gap between employers and skilled job seekers trained under DDU-GKY, fostering meaningful employment opportunities across various sectors.

The two-day job fair witnessed participation from CSTA NABCONS, PIA representatives and 13 reputed companies from different parts of the country, offering both domestic and international placement opportunities. Companies including Alfa Manpower Consultancy LLP, Portea (Health Vista India Ltd), Zomato, Spectrum Talent Management, Channelplay Limited, etc., participated in the fair and offered packages ranging from Rs 174000 to Rs 300000 per annum. Rural Development department director Kego Jilen congratulated the selected candidates.

Reflecting on the event, Zomato manager Saurabh Suman remarked, “We were impressed by the quality of candidates at the job fair. ArSRLM and DDUGKY have created a valuable platform for Zomato.”

This initiative guides rural unemployed youth in getting jobs in the organised sector and also supports the industries in getting skilled and trained manpower for growth and success of their businesses, said Rural Skills COO Ruzing Bellai.

