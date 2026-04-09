Over 2,500 HIV cases in Arunachal a matter of concern: Expert

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has recorded around 2,500-2,600 HIV-positive cases so far, with higher prevalence reported in Papum Pare and Namsai districts, raising serious public health concerns, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Red Ribbon Club (RRC) unit coordinator Dr Tage Manju Barman said on Wednesday.

Quoting data from the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, Dr Barman said the rising trend of HIV/AIDS cases in the state calls for greater awareness and preventive measures, particularly among young people.

She was speaking during an HIV/AIDS awareness programme organised by 108 fourth-semester B.Ed students of RGU in collaboration with the RRC unit of the university.

The programme was conducted in several educational institutions, including NERIST and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Naharlagun, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gumto, with the aim of sensitising adolescent students about responsible health practices and the importance of awareness.

Highlighting the urgency of such initiatives, Dr Barman noted that many young people continue to be affected due to lack of awareness, unsafe practices, and the social stigma associated with HIV testing.

She stressed that awareness programmes play a crucial role in educating students about preventive measures, safe practices, and the importance of early testing, which can help eliminate fear, misconceptions, and discrimination related to the disease.

"Many youths are affected due to ignorance, unsafe practices, and the stigma attached to testing. Such initiatives help educate students about prevention, safe practices, and the importance of early testing while removing fear and misconceptions," she said.

The awareness campaign was guided by Education Department Dean Prof Elizabeth Hangsing, Head of Department Prof Boa Reena Tok, and programme coordinator Prof Anga Padu, who played a key role in mentoring the B.Ed students involved in the outreach activities.

Also Read: Highest HIV cases in Meghalaya; over 10,000 people getting treatment