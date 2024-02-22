Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh achieves 100% saturation in Har Ghar Jal scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Papum Pare (a rural district) in Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100 percent saturation in the Har Ghar Hal scheme, with a total of 24,475 households connected to functional household tap connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Centre.

The PHED Yupia division organised a function on Wednesday at Tana Hari Fish Farm, Emchi, to celebrate the occasion.

During the programme, the best performing GPCs, Tana Simsan of Sopo, Tana Yarin of Kolma, Nabam Yajo of Chimpu, Bamnag Chapu of Rayo, and Gollo Laji, received mementos and certificates.

Ngurang Yamang, Nangram Akin, and Techi Aabe Teli were also awarded as the best-performing women in handling the field test kits.

The best-performing field staff, Tadar Harming of Yupia Division, Nabam Hakap of Sangdupota Division, Tomar Angu of Naharlagun Division, and Techi Lohan of Sagalee Division, were also awarded certificates and mementos on the occasion.

Joining the celebrations, Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to protect the water source catchment area by discouraging jhum cultivation and deforestation.

Commending the EB-Project Nature under Soi village in Leparada district, Tuki added that such initiatives should be incentivized and emulated across the state.

