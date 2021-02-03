PapumPare voters' meet organized at NIT, Auditorium, Yupia

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 11th National Voters Day (NVD)-2021 with the theme 'Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed' was observed at NIT, Auditorium, Yupia here.

Addressing the gathering, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Hage Kojeen lauded PapumPare District Election Office (DEO) for organizing the NVD in a very meaningful and innovative way.

Highlighting the smooth election procedure practised in the recently concluded Panchayat polls, he said, "Despite the pandemic challenges, we achieved our goal to conduct, transparent, free-and-fair panchayat election in the State."

He further said that valuable feedback has been received from the Election Observers (EOs) which are being taken into account so that the elections in the future become more transparent, free and fair.

Kojeen further thanked all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the recently concluded Panchayat election'2020 in the State.

Appealing to the voters to realize the importance of voting rights, he said, "By exercising our voting rights, we elect our leaders for effective governance and the development of the State and the nation as a whole."

He also stressed on the creation of more awareness on the voters enrolment process, education on rights and duties of voters and creation of a conducive atmosphere for free-and-fair election. He also administered the 'Voters Pledge' to all citizens present in the function.

Chief Election Officer (In charge) D.J. Bhattacharjee highlighted the importance of e-EPIC which has been launched by the ECI on NVD.

He informed that as per ECI directions, all general voters who have valid EPIC will be eligible and new voters who have registered during special Summary Revision-2020 can download e-EPIC between January 25 to 31; and thereafter all general electors will be able to download their e-EPICs from February 1 onwards.

Earlier while delivering the welcome speech, Deputy Commissioner-Cum-DEO PapumPare District Pige Ligu highlighted the importance of NVD.

