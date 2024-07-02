Parshuram Kund on track to become biggest pilgrimage centres in Northeast

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The sacred Parshuram Kund, nestled in the pristine landscapes of Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh, is poised for a remarkable transformation.

Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, a substantial grant of Rs 37.87 crore has been allocated to elevate Parshuram Kund into one of the region’s largest pilgrimage centres.

The ambitious project includes the installation of a 51-feet statue of Sage Parshuram, generously donated by the VIPRA Foundation, an organization associated with the promotion and development of Parshuram Kund since the year 2021.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the local representative of Chongkham-Wakro Constituency, has taken a proactive role in overseeing the development of Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage centre.

Although the complete development of the Prashuram Kund is still underway, the annually held Parshuram Kund Festival has already been witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims with each passing year.

Marking the ongoing development, the VIPRA Foundation is organizing a special Swasthya Kamana ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi on July 2, wherein felicitation of Union Culture and Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Mein will take place along with some newly elected MPs.

The Founder of Vipra Foundation, Sushil Ojha and National President, Radheshyam Sharma Guruji will be present on the occasion along with other prominent leaders and stakeholders.

The foundation work for the installation of Lord Parshuram’s statue at the site has been completed and the installation of the statue is likely to start soon, official sources informed.

