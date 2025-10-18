‘PEMA 3.0’ driving rural transformation in Arunachal: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to building a self-reliant and empowered rural Arunachal, sharing key achievements under the “PEMA 3.0 - Year of Reforms & Growth” initiative that focuses on inclusive and sustainable development across the state.

In a social media post the chief minister said his government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every household and that rural communities become the driving force of the state’s progress.

“Transforming lives across Arunachal Pradesh through inclusive and sustainable growth!” Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister highlighted significant achievements across flagship programmes, including support to 1,35,754 households under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission and employment placements for 1,635 individuals through the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

Khandu also informed that 85,000 households have been assisted under the Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana, while 35,591 houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, ensuring shelter and dignity for thousands of rural families.

Further, 736 enterprises have received support under the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme, and 7,527 beneficiaries have been assisted through the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi).

Reaffirming his administration’s focus on bottom-up development, Khandu said, “Our efforts are directed towards ensuring that progress begins at the grassroots and reaches every household in Arunachal Pradesh.”

