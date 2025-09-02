Pema Khandu calls for balancing development with cultural roots, launches projects in Arunachal district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underlined the need to pursue development while staying rooted in tradition, as he laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects in Lower Dibang Valley district and later joined the Solung Festival celebrations of the Adi community at Roing, the district headquarters.

Khandu said development initiatives must go hand in hand with the preservation of cultural identity, stressing that the people of Arunachal Pradesh should embrace modern growth without losing sight of their heritage.

He reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring inclusive growth across districts through investments in education, housing, and connectivity.

The projects launched by the Chief Minister include 20-bedded hostel buildings with kitchens, dining halls and warden quarters at CUPS Sirang, Keba, and Middle School Kangkong, along with a 120-bedded hostel at Government Secondary School Paglam. Four-unit type quarters will also come up at GSS Paglam and the CUPS campuses, officials said.

Other works include infrastructure creation for the electrical sub-division at Dambuk, improvement of township roads in Dambuk and Paglam, and construction of a type-v quarter for the Principal of Government Model College, Roing. Reviewing progress of the under-construction bridge over the Sissiri River on the Bomjir-Paglam road, Khandu in a post on X, said the structure would significantly boost connectivity in the region.

