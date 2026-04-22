Pema Khandu: Himalayas at a Critical Juncture, Need Balanced Development

ITANAGAR — Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that the Himalayas were "at a critical juncture," and that development in the region must be guided by ecological awareness rather than driven by infrastructure targets alone.

He was speaking at the launch of a White Paper titled 'The Future of the Himalayas', released by the CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence in New Delhi on the occasion of World Earth Day.

A Middle Path Between Growth and Preservation

Khandu argued that ecological preservation and economic progress were not opposing goals — but that achieving both required what he called a "calibrated, middle-path approach."

He stressed that development in the Himalayan region had to be grounded in scientific assessment, responsible planning, sustainable infrastructure, community participation, and strong policy alignment.

Describing the White Paper as a "timely step," Khandu called for institutions including NITI Aayog and other stakeholders to adopt a mission-mode approach — one that embeds resilience and contextual understanding directly into decision-making frameworks.

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