Pema Khandu pitches Arunachal as emerging export gateway at business meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said Arunachal Pradesh is poised to transition from a producer state to an export-oriented economy as he inaugurated the two-day Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) here.

Khandu emphasized that the state's rich natural resources, unique agro-climatic advantages, and traditional craftsmanship present vast opportunities for global trade.

"This meet is not just a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets," he said while addressing the inaugural session. Organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which marks its centenary year, in collaboration with the State Department of Trade and Commerce, the event brings together producers, exporters, investors, and buyers from across India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in the state. The Chief Minister said that over the last decade, major improvements in road, rail, air, and digital connectivity have opened new export avenues, expressing gratitude to the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transformation.

Highlighting successful examples of market linkages, Khandu referred to the international conclave-cum-buyer-seller meet held in Tawang, which connected more than 350 farmers and 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with international buyers.

Also Read: Arunachal: Nyishi-Mising communities seal historic friendship treaty