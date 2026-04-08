PFBR milestone a historic leap for India's clean energy future: Arunachal CM

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the achievement of first criticality of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at the Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam as a "historic leap for India's clean energy future" and a moment of immense national pride.

Khandu said the development marks a significant milestone in India's nuclear energy programme and reflects the country's growing capabilities in advanced science and indigenous technology.

"A historic leap for India's clean energy future! The 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam has achieved first criticality, marking the start of a controlled nuclear fission chain reaction," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Describing the development as a defining moment for the nation's energy ambitions, he said it is more than just a milestone and a moment of immense national pride.

Khandu credited the progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying India continues to advance rapidly in strategic sectors under his guidance.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India continues to make remarkable strides in science, innovation and energy security," he said.

Highlighting the indigenous nature of the project, the chief minister observed that the reactor has been built using advanced domestic technology and research, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in the nuclear sector.

"Built using indigenous technology and driven by cutting-edge research, this achievement paves the way for sustainable, low-carbon energy while unlocking the full potential of India's uranium and thorium resources," he said.

Khandu added that the success of the PFBR strengthens India's long-term nuclear strategy and supports the country's push towards energy security and self-reliance.

"It strengthens the nation's three-stage nuclear programme and brings us closer to long-term energy security and true self-reliance," he said.

Lauding the scientific community behind the achievement, the chief minister extended his appreciation to the teams involved in the project.

"Salute to the brilliant scientists, engineers and teams who made this possible!" Khandu added.

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