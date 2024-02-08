President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate ‘Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: President of India, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 4 day cultural extravaganza “Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav: A cultural odyssey unveiling the richness of Northeast India” on February 8 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Union Minister of DoNER, Culture and Tourism will also be present on this occasion. This event is being held as a part of Udyan Utsav, 2024 at Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises. The Ministry of Development of North East Region is organizing this event in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, and this event is being managed through DoNER’s CPSE, Northeastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC). The Mahotsav timings are from 10am to 8pm. The entry to the event is free.

The first chapter of “Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav” has been meticulously curated to showcase the rich diversity of Northeast India, blending traditional arts, crafts, and cultures under one vibrant umbrella. Envisioned as a cultural mosaic, this Mahotsav is more than a celebration.

The festival aims to foster exchanges in traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agro products, becoming a catalyst for the region’s growth and development, stated a press release.

