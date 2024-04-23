President of India awards Padma Shri to Yanung Jamoh Lego

Guwahati: During the esteemed Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India honoured Yanung Jamoh Lego with the prestigious Padma Shri award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of herbal medicine and agriculture. A renowned herbalist from Arunachal Pradesh, Lego has been distinguished for her life-saving treatments and her advocacy for traditional healing practices.

Born on July 9, 1963, in Sika Tode village, East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, Lego has been a beacon of hope for over 300,000 patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses such as various types of cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and more. Lego’s journey began under the guidance of her father, a respected folk healer, which led her to pursue a robust education in agriculture from Assam Agricultural University. Post her education, she joined the Department of Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh in 1988 and served until her retirement in 2023.

With a professional start as an Agriculture Inspector, Lego’s true calling was in herbal medicine, which she practised intensively after a 15-year apprenticeship with her father. Her treatments, based on traditional knowledge and local herbs, have not only cured but also prevented many diseases, restoring faith in traditional medicine systems.

Lego founded the “Indigenous Herbal Heritage” in 2009, a pioneering organization that promotes the cultivation and knowledge of medicinal plants. Through her efforts, over 100,000 individuals have been educated on the benefits of herbal medicine, with the organization planting approximately 5,000 medicinal plants annually to ensure sustainability.

Her exceptional service has previously been recognized with several accolades, including the Arunachal Pradesh State Award in 2019, the “SRISTI Samman Award” in 2007, and the “Paramparika Vaidya Ratna” award in 2013.

Lego’s influence in the field of herbal medicine continues to inspire countless others to explore and respect traditional healing practices. Her dedication and results have positioned her not only as a healer but as a visionary in integrating traditional knowledge with modern applications for health.

The Padma Shri award acknowledges her decades of dedication and impact, underscoring the importance of traditional medicine in contemporary health discourse and celebrating her significant contributions to the field, stated a press release.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Assam’s Sarbeswar Basumatary and Drona Bhuyan (sentinelassam.com)