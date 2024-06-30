Rain-triggered landslides snaps surface communications in Arunachal Pradesh districts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Surface communication to several Arunachal Pradesh districts have been snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rains in the past couple of days.

Communication to Shi-Yomi district bordering China, has been snapped due to landslides in several stretches of the highway due to continuous downpour.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) road from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district has been snapped in between Roing and Pene villages in Siang district, an official said.

Shi-Yomi District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Jumi Ete said there have been heavy landslides in various locations.

The Aalo-Mechuka road is strategically important for the Indian Army, deployed in Shi-Yomi district.

Quoting BRO sources, the DIPRO said the road has been blocked in 10 to 11 locations in between Molo in Siang district and Pene in Shi-Yomi district.

The BRO has engaged men and machineries to clear the road, she added.

Kaying extra assistant commissioner in-charge Pooza Sonam said that BRO is working round the clock to clear the blockade. She added that the blockade would be cleared by Saturday evening for light motor vehicles (LMV), if weather conditions are favourable.

Meanwhile, the Pasighat-Pangin-Aalo road has also been snapped near Tarak village in Siang district, following landslides triggered by continuous downpour. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the block point.

In Itanagar, the capital district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures along NH 415.

The temporary structures were demolished as they were choking drains, leading flood waters to flow on the highway which created havoc on June 23 last. EOM

Also Read: Landslide risk prevention in Northeast (sentinelassam.com)