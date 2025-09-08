Rainy week ahead for Arunachal; IMD issues alert

OUR CORRSPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department, has forecast a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh beginning Monday and continuing through the week, with varying intensity across regions. According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, Monday is expected to bring fairly widespread to widespread rain across the state, with districts such as East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang, Lohit and Namsai likely to experience significant showers accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations. A ‘watch’ advisory has been issued for parts of Tawang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada and Papum Pare, where thunder accompanied by heavy rain is possible. On Tuesday, rainfall activity is likely to decrease slightly, with most districts receiving only isolated to scattered showers or thunderstorms, particularly in the central belt including Upper Subansiri, West Siang and parts of Lower Subansiri.

