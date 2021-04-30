Rajiv Gandhi University hands over appointment letters to 7 selected candidates

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A brief ceremony was held on Thursday at the Vice-Chancellor room of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), to distribute appointment letters to seven students of the varsity who, have been appointed as teachers under the 'Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Arunachal Pradesh Trust'.

The programme chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. SaketKushwaha was also attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. AmitavaMitra, Registrar Dr N.T. Rikam, and in charge of the placement cell Prof. Tasi Kaye among others.

The newly-appointed teachers were congratulated and briefed by the VC and others present on the occasion regarding their role and duty towards the society and the nation as teachers.

Prof. Kushwaha urged the newly-appointed teachers to be honest and sincere in their profession as part of the ongoing battle against the menace of corruption. He showed them a copy of the 'Preamble' to the Constitution of India; and, asked them to make their students aware of the importance of the Constitution of the country and their fundamental duties towards the nation. The VC also advised them regarding the importance of proper attire in the dignified profession of teaching.

Prof. Mitra congratulated the selected teachers and told them that the greatest reward for a good teacher lies in the success of his students. He also said that teachers can be the role-models for the future generations.

DrRikam expressed his happiness on the selection of the seven students as teachers. He advised them to contribute to the development of the academic environment to their best possible extent of capacity and wished them success in all their future undertakings.

The appointment of seven students as teachers in a single recruitment process is a major achievement of the placement cell of the varsity in its maiden effort.

It is worthwhile to mention here that VKVAPT had approached RGU for organizing a recruitment drive for teachers; and in this regard, the placement cell of the university successfully organized the written test and viva-voce for 49 candidates on March 7 this year. All the candidates who had qualified the written test were interviewed by five panels with experts from VKVAPT.

The HR (Human Resources) Officer and Education Officer of VKVAPT from Dibrugarh were present during the entire selection process. The results of the selection process were declared on April 2 last and seven candidates from RGU were selected to offer their services as teachers in the different VKVs spread across the State.

The selected candidates were from the departments of Psychology, Education and MCA, informed a communiqué from the varsity.

