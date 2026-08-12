Rare Himalayan Bee Colletes bhutanicus Recorded for First Time in Arunachal’s Tawang

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ITANAGAR: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have recorded the rare solitary Himalayan bee Colletes bhutanicus for the first time in India from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The species was documented during a recent survey by ZSI scientists Dibyajyoti Ghosh, K A Subramanian and Dhriti Banerjee. It was previously known from Bhutan and China.

The bee was found at elevations between 1,500 metres and 3,800 metres and was observed visiting 25 flowering plant species, including mustard, buckwheat, coriander, beans, chilli and eggplant.

Scientists said the finding highlighted the rich biodiversity of the eastern Himalayas and the potential role of native pollinators in supporting mountain agriculture. As a solitary species, Colletes bhutanicus nests individually rather than living in large colonies like honeybees.

The record added to scientific knowledge of Himalayan bee diversity and underscored the need for continued biodiversity surveys in Arunachal Pradesh's remote mountain areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, describing it as a matter of pride for the state and highlighting the bee's potential importance as a native pollinator.

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