Rare musk deer captured on camera for first time in Arunachal sanctuary

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ITANAGAR: In a significant breakthrough for wildlife conservation in Arunachal Pradesh, researchers have captured the first-ever camera-trap image of a musk deer inside the Yordi Rabe Supse (YRS) wildlife sanctuary in West Siang district, marking a major milestone in documenting the rich biodiversity of the eastern Himalayan region.

According to forest department officials from the district, the rare animal was photographed recently through a camera trap installed deep inside the forested terrain of the sanctuary, a protected area known for its rugged mountainous landscape and dense vegetation in the district.

Wildlife experts consider the sighting significant as musk deer are extremely shy, nocturnal and difficult to detect in the wild. Their presence is often regarded as an indicator of a healthy and relatively undisturbed high-altitude ecosystem.

Expressing delight, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in a social media post described the sighting as a "significant breakthrough in wildlife conservation" for the state.

"The first-ever camera-trap image of a musk deer from Yordi Rabe Supse (YRS) Wildlife Sanctuary is a significant breakthrough in #WildlifeConservation for Arunachal Pradesh," Mein said in a post on X.

He said the discovery underlines the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's remote mountain forests and the urgent need for sustained conservation efforts.

"This discovery reflects the rich biodiversity of our high-altitude forests and highlights the importance of continued conservation and scientific research in the eastern Himalayas," the deputy chief minister said.

Mein appreciate the dedicated efforts of the researchers, forest officials, and all stakeholders involved in documenting and protecting the precious wildlife heritage.

Researchers believe the latest photographic evidence could pave the way for more intensive ecological surveys and long-term conservation planning in the region.

Musk deer are among the most ancient and primitive deer species found in the Himalayan region. Unlike other deer, male musk deer do not possess antlers but are known for their elongated canine teeth and the musk gland from which they derive their name.

The species inhabits alpine scrub forests and steep mountainous terrain at high elevations.

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