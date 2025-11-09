Rare plant species discovered in Arunachal; Khandu hails scientists

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday congratulated scientists from the regional centre of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) in Itanagar for their remarkable achievement in recording two rare Hoya species, marking a significant milestone in documenting the state's floral diversity.

Sharing the information on X, Khandu said, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of the Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Itanagar, for their remarkable scientific contribution." The Chief Minister informed that Hoya chinghungensis has been reported for the first time in India, while Hoya acuminata has been recorded for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the discoveries were made during extensive floristic explorations conducted in the districts of East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Longding.

Khandu lauded the scientists for their dedication, stating that the discovery once again highlights the "rich and unique biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh."

"Proud moment for our scientists and researchers. Many more such discoveries await in our forests!" he added. The discovery by BSI researchers further underscores Arunachal Pradesh's position as a global biodiversity hotspot, with many of its forested regions still remaining biologically unexplored.

Also Read: Handloom & textile sectors are Manipur economy's heartbeat: Ajay Kumar Bhalla