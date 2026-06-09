Rare yellow puffball mushroom documented in Longding district of Arunachal

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ITANAGAR: A rare yellow puffball mushroom, believed to be Bovista colorata, was documented in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district by a team from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), officials said on Monday.

The specimen was recorded during a field visit to Zedua village on June 4. It was provisionally identified by Dr Deep Narayan Mishra, subject matter specialist (Plant Pathology), based on its distinctive yellow globose structure.

Officials said detailed microscopic and molecular studies would be required for confirmation. If validated, the finding would add to Arunachal Pradesh's documented fungal biodiversity.

Scientists noted that puffball fungi play an important ecological role in decomposition and nutrient cycling. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the discovery as evidence of the State's rich biodiversity and highlighted the need for continued scientific exploration.

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