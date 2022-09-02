Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Urban ICDS Project, Itanagar launched the month-long 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration by organizing an awareness rally and programmes at Chimpu village near here on Thursday.

Attending the programme, Chimpu panchayat gram chairperson Nabum Yajo lauded the department for providing good services for the mothers and children and also for organizing such Awareness programs. She urged the department to organize more Awareness programs in the near future too. She assured to help the department in all developmental activities under her Panchayat.

CDPO Jaya Taba highlighted the Poshan Abhiyaan and the area of focus during the month-long celebration. She informed that under the project, various programmes would be carried out in all the Anganwadi centres on the themes - Mahila and Swasthya, Bacha and Shiksha, Gender sensitive water conservation and management, Traditional foods for women and children etc.

The programme will include awareness campaign on menstrual hygiene, prevention of Anaemia, sensitization sessions on water borne diseases, care and nutrition for Diarrhea affected children, Yoga sessions for mothers at AWCs, Awareness on rain water harvesting with the line department and tribal food fairs.

Among others, all Gram Panchayat members of Chimpu Panchayat, office staff and field functionaries also attended the programme.

