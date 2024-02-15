Review meet on Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department held in New Delhi

New Delhi: Secretary, AHD, Alka Upadhyaya chaired a regional review meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday for Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector with Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ Secretary along with concerned directors, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of North East States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to discuss the progress of implementation of the programmes /schemes of the Department. The review meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Joint Secretaries, Chief Controller of Accounts and other senior officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GOI.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary AHD reviewed the physical and financial progress of all animal husbandry and dairying schemes like Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), Entrepreneurship Development under National Livestock Mission (NLM), National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), Dairy Processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) being implemented by Central Government in North East States. She emphasized the need to utilize and disposal of unspent balances lying with North East States under the schemes and directed states to promptly finalize and submit their annual action plans and demands for financial year 2024-25 to the Central Government.

She also emphasized that States should prioritizing the Creation of Fodder Task Force, Livestock Insurance, establishment of IVF Labs, and asked State AHD to focus on the infrastructure development for improved healthcare services within States, stated a press release.

