Revived Sessa project to power 1,500 homes: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday said the renovated and modernized Sessa mini hydel station in West Kameng district will provide reliable electricity to more than 1,500 households and significantly strengthen energy security in the region.

The deputy chief minister made the remarks after inaugurating the renovation and modernisation of the 3×500 kW hydel station at Sessa along with Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzing Nyima Glow.

"Inaugurated the renovation and modernisation of the Sessa Mini Hydel Station (3×500 kW) at Sessa in West Kameng district today along with HMLA Thrizino-Buragaon, Shri Tenzing Nyima Glow," Mein said in a post on X after the inauguration.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, said that the hydel station, which was originally commissioned in 1992, had remained non-operational for several years due to ageing infrastructure but has now been successfully revived with modern technology.

"Originally commissioned in 1992 and non-operational for several years due to ageing infrastructure, the project has now been successfully revived with modern electromechanical systems and upgraded civil works," he said.

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