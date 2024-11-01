SBI Opens First Branch in Remote Lhou Village, Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: In a significant development for financial inclusion in remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh, the State Bank of India (SBI) has opened its first branch in Lhou village in Tawang district. The new branch aims to improve access to essential banking services for the residents, who previously faced challenges due to the lack of nearby banking facilities.

The bank branch was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the presence of Chief General Manager of SBI Guwahati circle, S Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday.

The new branch brings essential banking services right to the doorstep of the people of Lhou village, connecting them to the banking sector and providing a significant boost to the local economy, Khandu stated in a social media post after inaugurating the new branch.

He also said that with a robust customer base, including numerous government offices, Army, paramilitary, and BRTF establishments, Lhou is a prospective area for banking growth. This new branch will make banking easier, safer, and more accessible for everyone in our region.

At the function, Khandu handed over passbooks for 5 new types of accounts, empowering residents with various financial options, and presented sanction letters to 15 beneficiaries across key schemes like Atma Nirbhar, DDUSY, PMEGP, SUI, and SME Loans.

The chief minister, as part of the inaugural event, flagged off an ambulance donated to PHC Lhou under the CSR initiative, and distributed 20 desk & table sets and 5 airport chairs to Thubten Choeling Balika Vidyalaya, Lhou.

He also distributed 53 heavy duty blankets and one inverter with battery to Singsur Ani Gompa Ladies’ Monasteries, Lhou, and presented prizes to the winners of drawing, quiz, and essay competitions for 15 talented students.

