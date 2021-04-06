Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK held in West Kameng district

A CORRESPONDENT



BOMDILA: The tenth Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendre (KVK) of West Kameng district was held at the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) office here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, ADC Jotam Toko Obi emphasized on covering the entire district with activities of KVK. He suggested concerned Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) to carry out tasks practically in collaboration with farmers from the district.

Obi also proposed for cold storage in West Kameng District to supply horticultural-agricultural produce to enable the produce during the off-season period.

"We should emphasize more to create awareness among the public on fish farming in the district. It will generate proper income and nutritional security through suitable available land and water resources," he added.

Likewise, the chairman of ICAR - NRC on Yak, Dirang Dr. Vijay Paul suggested the production of Soya-bean and its use instead of black gram.

Horticulturist from Dirang N. Phaichulpa suggested the need based technology transfer in collaboration with line departments.

Earlier, the technical session was started with the presentation by SMS (Home Science), regarding their technical achievements during 2020-21 and action plan for the year 2021-22 followed by SMS (Horticulture), SMS (Fisheries), SMS (Agronomy) on their respective reports and formulated action plan for the coming year.

The meeting concluded with all the members' recommendation for the introduction of Blue Berry fruit Horticulture across West Kameng District.

It was also decided that steps would be taken for promotion of suitable orchid species as an income-generation tool. Besides, the experts felt that remedies will be sought for decreasing production in old orchards. Mass awareness programme on fish-farming technology is also one of the recommended steps.

