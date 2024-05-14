Scientists discover ten new moth species in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Scientists have discovered ten new species of moth in Arunachal Pradesh recently, opening doors for more biodiversity conservation in the northeastern state. The discovery was reported in the latest issue of the international scientific journal Tropical Lepidoptera Research. A first for India, the discovery and recording of these species came as a result of two years of community-led conservation initiatives since 2022, conducted by the Titli Trust and Royal Enfield project for Responsible Tourism at Gobuk village in Upper Siang district.

Apart from the moth varieties, the 65 day-survey, conducted in the last two years, recorded more than 250 butterfly species, 650 moth species, 200 bird species and numerous species of odonates. The butterfly “specials” include the Dark Freak, Blue-bordered Sergeant, Elusive Prince, Brown Gorgon, Yellow Gorgon, Margined Hedge Blue, and the Khaki Silverline, among others.

The findings of the survey reaffirm the importance of the district as a biodiversity hotspot and a welcome home for these pollinators. “The new moth records in Gobuk reflect only a sliver of the incredible biodiversity in the Siang landscape, which deserves to be protected and nurtured. We are driven by our commitment to community-led conservation, green livelihoods and nurturing an ethos of responsible tourism in the Himalayas,” Executive Director of Eicher Group Foundation, the CSR arm of Royal Enfield, Bidisha Dey said.

Apart from biodiversity conservation, through our partnership with Titli Trust, we support climate schools and responsible tourism fellowships, equipping youth to find meaningful ways to engage with their own heritage and landscapes to become frontrunners in climate action, she added. Putting their conservation learning to action through this project, the Gobuk village banned hunting in their forests.

The Green School, another initiative supported by Royal Enfield through Green Hub - Dusty Foot Foundation, is sensitizing children and youth about their rich nature-linked legacy and the benefits of conserving flora and fauna for the community.

“Titli Trust work with forest dwelling communities in Gobuk village, supported by Royal Enfield is seeing a positive ground-level impact. The Adi tribe had not earlier viewed their biodiversity as a global treasure. Over the two years of our intervention they have adopted the concept of conservation and nature-linked livelihoods rapidly and significantly reduced hunting,” founder of Titli Trust Sanjay Sondhi said.

When biodiversity assessments in their area revealed ten new moth records for India, no one was more surprised and delighted than the residents of Gobuk village, Sondhi added.

Meanwhile, the Siang Biodiversity meet which began on Sunday at Gobuk and Ramsing villages in the district, would culminate on May 18. The week-long event has drawn 25 nature enthusiasts and conservationists from across India and the world to explore the pristine landscape and biodiversity of the district.

At the heart of the meet is a commitment to local communities, biodiversity conservation and sustainability. The week-long immersion into the Siang ecosystem will be done through guided nature trails, educational presentations, and community engagement where participants will be encouraged to engage with biodiversity conservation. The event aims to be a catalyst for change, inspiring collective action and forging partnerships that will shape the future of conservation and responsible tourism in the iconic Himalayan landscape.

The meet is being organized by community-based organizations Epum Sirum Welfare Society and Gobuk Welfare Society, in partnership with Titli Trust, a not-for-profit organization focused on conservation and livelihoods in the Himalayas. The meet is also supported by The Mouling National Park, the state forest department and Royal Enfield.

