Seeti 2.0 Cultural Programme Eyes Expansion to Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast

A cultural immersion programme that brought together chefs, creators, and cultural practitioners in Meghalaya last week has opened the door to similar experiences across the Northeast, with Arunachal Pradesh emerging as a potential next destination.

The Seeti 2.0 programme, held from March 26 to 31 in and around Shillong, was designed not as a conventional food or tourism event, but as a curated, experience-led engagement with the region's food systems, craft traditions, landscapes, and everyday community life.

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