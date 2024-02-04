Several Arunachal Pradesh districts witness moderate to heavy snowfall

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Mechukha Valley in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district received the season’s first snowfall on Saturday, bringing delight to locals and tourists. The snowfall started on Friday evening and continued through Saturday morning, blanketing the entire town in a pristine layer of white. Mechukha residents revealed in the snowy landscape, with mountains, trees and buildings adorned in glistening snow.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed delight in the season’s first snowfall at Mechuka. “Mesmerizing Mechuka! Covered with white snow carpet, the landscape in Shi Yomi district offers a picturesque escape into nature’s winter wonderland”, Khandu posted in X.

Come visit Arunachal Pradesh, where countless nature’s gifts await your appreciation, he added. The Chief Minister in another social media post while sharing a few snapshots of snowfall informed about Anini in Dibang Valley district which is also experiencing snowfall.

“Anini in Dibang Valley has transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland blanketed in snow. Stunning landscapes with their undulating hills and dense forests have created a serene and picturesque scene. Do come and enjoy the breath-taking panorama,” the Chief Minister said.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported from Tawang district of the northeastern state. Snowfall up to one foot has been witnessed in the border district, according to district officials. Sela Pass, in the district, is also experiencing heavy snowfall in the past few days.